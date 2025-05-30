Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) last month performance of -70.35% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) started slowly as it slid -54.40% to $0.88, before settling in for the price of $1.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REVB posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$60.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.8687, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.2603.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Revelation Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 3.97% institutional ownership.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Revelation Biosciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.25% and is forecasted to reach -2.90 in the upcoming year.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.61. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35.

In the same vein, REVB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -102.57, a figure that is expected to reach -5.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Revelation Biosciences Inc, REVB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.66 million was better the volume of 0.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.3846.

Raw Stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 321.89% that was higher than 166.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.