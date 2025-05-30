Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) went up 1.09% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.09% to $22.29, before settling in for the price of $22.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REYN posted a 52-week range of $21.63-$32.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 4.14% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 74.24%, in contrast to 27.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 22.75, making the entire transaction reach 56,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,889. Preceding that transaction, on May 06 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,500 for 23.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,389 in total.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.45% and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.00, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.84.

In the same vein, REYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, REYN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.75% that was lower than 27.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.