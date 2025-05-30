Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Moves 0.40% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.40% to $2.54, before settling in for the price of $2.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RR posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$5.20.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $291.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.63.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Richtech Robotics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.27%, in contrast to 7.38% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s President sold 60,000 for 1.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,080. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Richtech Robotics Inc (RR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 73.23. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 66.42.

In the same vein, RR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Richtech Robotics Inc (RR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Richtech Robotics Inc, RR]. Its last 5-days volume of 18.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 13.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 167.02% that was lower than 172.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.