Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) volume hits 25.22 million: A New Opening for Investors

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) flaunted slowness of -3.07% at $15.01, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $15.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$18.85.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 618.81% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $766.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.50.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rivian Automotive Inc industry. Rivian Automotive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.14%, in contrast to 41.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,185 shares at the rate of 15.39, making the entire transaction reach 264,477 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 824,875. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 107,144 for 15.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,633,946. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,483,111 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Rivian Automotive Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.32% and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -58.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.44.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rivian Automotive Inc, RIVN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 33.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.23% that was lower than 66.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.