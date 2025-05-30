Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) is predicted to post EPS of 2.43 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Thursday, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.68% to $118.14, before settling in for the price of $117.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $63.19-$118.63.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 515.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $211.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.87.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.53%, in contrast to 94.21% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 4,201 for 115.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 483,115. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,999 in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 515.39% and is forecasted to reach 9.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 104.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.07, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.43.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.92, a figure that is expected to reach 2.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, STX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.01 million was better the volume of 3.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.26% While, its Average True Range was 3.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.16% that was lower than 54.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.