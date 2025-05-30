Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) average volume reaches $5.71M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.62% to $0.53, before settling in for the price of $0.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SENS posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 31.28% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $754.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $697.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $402.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6361, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5560.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Senseonics Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.47%, in contrast to 11.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 300,000 shares at the rate of 0.41, making the entire transaction reach 123,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,388,087. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13 ’24, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 0.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,413,087 in total.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Senseonics Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.49. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.01.

In the same vein, SENS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Going through the latest performance of Senseonics Holdings Inc, SENS. Its last 5-days volume of 5.8 million was inferior to the volume of 9.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock's Stochastic %D was recorded 52.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0392.

Raw Stochastic average of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.84% that was lower than 142.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.