Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) is predicted to post EPS of -0.20 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.48% to $12.21, before settling in for the price of $12.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SERV posted a 52-week range of $1.82-$24.35.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 288.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $697.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.36.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Serve Robotics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.49%, in contrast to 22.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 12.15, making the entire transaction reach 36,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 221,000.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Serve Robotics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.62% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Serve Robotics Inc (SERV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 38.03. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 532.42.

In the same vein, SERV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Serve Robotics Inc, SERV]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.32 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.43% that was lower than 162.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.