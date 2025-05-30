Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $30.43: Right on the Precipice

Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.40% to $18.44, before settling in for the price of $19.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCVL posted a 52-week range of $16.14-$46.92.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $503.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.43.

Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Shoe Carnival, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.86%, in contrast to 77.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 285,500 shares at the rate of 33.91, making the entire transaction reach 9,681,305 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,173,529. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06 ’24, Company’s CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD bought 285,500 for 33.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,681,305. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,173,529 in total.

Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Shoe Carnival, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.53% and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.88, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.25.

In the same vein, SCVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL)

[Shoe Carnival, Inc, SCVL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.65% that was lower than 55.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.