SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.13% at $13.17, before settling in for the price of $13.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOFI posted a 52-week range of $6.01-$18.42.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 41.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.08 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.31.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. SoFi Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 46.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s EVP, GBUL, SIPS sold 11,520 shares at the rate of 13.38, making the entire transaction reach 154,126 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 203,509.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.72% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.24. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.30, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.96.

In the same vein, SOFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI), its last 5-days Average volume was 50.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 53.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.92% that was lower than 73.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.