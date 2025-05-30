Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) last month volatility was 10.05%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.89% to $16.60, before settling in for the price of $16.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEDG posted a 52-week range of $10.24-$51.50.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $980.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.68.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Solaredge Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.42%, in contrast to 98.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s Chairman of the Board bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 13.70, making the entire transaction reach 411,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 274,478. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’24, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 11.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 228,648. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,035 in total.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04.

In the same vein, SEDG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -30.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

[Solaredge Technologies Inc, SEDG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 155.97% that was higher than 114.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.