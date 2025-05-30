Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) volume hits 13.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.49% at $33.71, before settling in for the price of $32.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $23.58-$36.12.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.11% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $569.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $563.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.61.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. Southwest Airlines Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.19%, in contrast to 93.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 30 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,670 shares at the rate of 27.29, making the entire transaction reach 100,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,881. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 26.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 268,877. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,000 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Southwest Airlines Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.36% and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.03, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 11.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.43% that was lower than 49.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.