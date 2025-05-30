Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) last month volatility was 5.49%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.60% to $0.79, before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANY posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$1.90.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 52.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5871, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8747.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Sphere 3D Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.07%, in contrast to 11.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13 ’24, this organization’s CEO sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 1.21, making the entire transaction reach 42,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 532,187.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sphere 3D Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp (ANY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68.

In the same vein, ANY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY)

[Sphere 3D Corp, ANY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.0872.

Raw Stochastic average of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.98% that was higher than 91.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.