SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) 14-day ATR is 0.67: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) remained unchanged to $46.68, before settling in for the price of $46.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWTX posted a 52-week range of $28.21-$62.00.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 663.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.19%, in contrast to 97.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 54.23, making the entire transaction reach 1,084,592 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 169,712. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 49,000 for 54.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,657,656. This particular insider is now the holder of 954,869 in total.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.99% and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in the upcoming year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.18. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.01.

In the same vein, SWTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, SWTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.76% that was lower than 82.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.