SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) 20 Days SMA touch -24.39%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH) started slowly as it slid -8.89% to $0.52, before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRXH posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$5.04.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 32.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 85.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0955, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4581.

SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. SRX Health Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.68%, in contrast to 0.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 8,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,232. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23 ’24, Company’s Director sold 635 for 1.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,086. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,597 in total.

SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.56. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, SRXH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71.

Technical Analysis of SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SRX Health Solutions Inc, SRXH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.49 million was lower the volume of 1.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.1430.

Raw Stochastic average of SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 305.68% that was higher than 169.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.