StandardAero Inc (SARO) EPS is poised to hit 0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.66% to $29.02, before settling in for the price of $28.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SARO posted a 52-week range of $21.31-$34.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2033.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $334.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.15.

StandardAero Inc (SARO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. StandardAero Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.82%, in contrast to 50.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 24,475,138 shares at the rate of 27.30, making the entire transaction reach 668,171,267 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 156,345,162. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,524,862 for 27.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 150,828,733. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,292,362 in total.

StandardAero Inc (SARO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2033.89% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year.

StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for StandardAero Inc (SARO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79.

In the same vein, SARO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of StandardAero Inc (SARO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [StandardAero Inc, SARO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.1 million was better the volume of 2.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of StandardAero Inc (SARO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.37% that was lower than 44.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.