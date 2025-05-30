Stellantis N.V (STLA) last month volatility was 2.93%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) established initial surge of 1.58% at $10.31, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $10.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STLA posted a 52-week range of $8.39-$22.31.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 33.64%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.86 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.92 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.88.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Stellantis N.V industry. Stellantis N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.85%, in contrast to 30.58% institutional ownership.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Stellantis N.V’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.75% and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.34% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stellantis N.V (STLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.28, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, STLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.95, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Stellantis N.V (STLA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Stellantis N.V, STLA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 15.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Stellantis N.V (STLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.82% that was lower than 58.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.