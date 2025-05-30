Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) 14-day ATR is 0.39: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 126.20% to $5.18, before settling in for the price of $2.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STRM posted a 52-week range of $1.82-$9.75.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.42% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.54.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.21%, in contrast to 21.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 20 ’24, this organization’s President and CEO bought 6,300 shares at the rate of 0.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,008 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 611,576.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, STRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.52.

Technical Analysis of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM)

[Streamline Health Solutions, Inc, STRM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 340.88% that was higher than 152.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.