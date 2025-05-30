Sunrun Inc (RUN) last month volatility was 12.72%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.48% to $6.85, before settling in for the price of $6.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUN posted a 52-week range of $5.45-$22.26.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 22.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.43.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. Sunrun Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.92%, in contrast to 108.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 10.87, making the entire transaction reach 543,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,408,182.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sunrun Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.81% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc (RUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, RUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sunrun Inc, RUN]. Its last 5-days volume of 41.05 million indicated improvement to the volume of 13.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunrun Inc (RUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 223.69% that was higher than 115.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.