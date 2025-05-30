Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) EPS is poised to hit -0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) flaunted slowness of -31.41% at $0.16, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLE posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.64.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 123.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2613, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6203.

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Super League Enterprise Inc industry. Super League Enterprise Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.56%, in contrast to 1.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.37, making the entire transaction reach 34,165 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 131,547. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 24 ’24, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 1.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,382. This particular insider is now the holder of 156,547 in total.

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Super League Enterprise Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.29% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.32. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, SLE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Super League Enterprise Inc, SLE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0455.

Raw Stochastic average of Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 374.32% that was higher than 185.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.