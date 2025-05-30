Sweetgreen Inc (SG) plunge -0.70% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) started slowly as it slid -5.48% to $12.76, before settling in for the price of $13.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SG posted a 52-week range of $12.37-$45.12.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 22.59% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.81.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Sweetgreen Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.26%, in contrast to 96.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 19,200 shares at the rate of 13.11, making the entire transaction reach 251,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,200. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 10,088 for 15.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 153,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 334,421 in total.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sweetgreen Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.42% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.72% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sweetgreen Inc (SG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.95. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19.

In the same vein, SG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sweetgreen Inc, SG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.77 million was better the volume of 4.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Sweetgreen Inc (SG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.43% that was higher than 77.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.