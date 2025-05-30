T1 Energy Inc (TE) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) flaunted slowness of -5.08% at $1.12, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TE posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$3.36.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $174.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2360, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5325.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the T1 Energy Inc industry. T1 Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.85%, in contrast to 43.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 391,071 shares at the rate of 1.88, making the entire transaction reach 735,213 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,080,446. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13 ’24, Company’s Director sold 600,000 for 1.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 978,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,016,105 in total.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Earnings and Revenue Records

T1 Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T1 Energy Inc (TE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.26. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58.

In the same vein, TE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T1 Energy Inc (TE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [T1 Energy Inc, TE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.1263.

Raw Stochastic average of T1 Energy Inc (TE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.56% that was higher than 87.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.