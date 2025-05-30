TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) average volume reaches $8.39M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) set off with pace as it heaved 2.31% to $10.63, before settling in for the price of $10.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $7.34-$15.30.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.07% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 131.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $458.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $442.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.68.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. TAL Education Group ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.33%, in contrast to 69.22% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

TAL Education Group ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 131.59% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group ADR (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.79. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $77.37, and its Beta score is 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.16.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [TAL Education Group ADR, TAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.24% that was lower than 73.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.