Tempus AI Inc (TEM) volume hits 19.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.31% to $54.43, before settling in for the price of $53.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEM posted a 52-week range of $22.89-$91.45.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 39.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.18.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Tempus AI Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.12%, in contrast to 32.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 23,121 shares at the rate of 63.27, making the entire transaction reach 1,462,809 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 146,001. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 17,552 for 63.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,113,385. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,877 in total.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tempus AI Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.27% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempus AI Inc (TEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.56. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.73.

In the same vein, TEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tempus AI Inc, TEM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.86 million was better the volume of 13.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.95% While, its Average True Range was 6.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempus AI Inc (TEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.80% that was lower than 124.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.