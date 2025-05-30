Tesla Inc (TSLA) Moves 0.43% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.43% to $358.43, before settling in for the price of $356.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSLA posted a 52-week range of $167.41-$488.54.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 34.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.80 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1152.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $284.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $301.64.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Tesla Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.90%, in contrast to 49.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 477,572 shares at the rate of 357.30, making the entire transaction reach 170,636,358 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 855,394. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s Director sold 91,588 for 357.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,732,230. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,463,220 in total.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tesla Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.72% and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in the upcoming year.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tesla Inc (TSLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $197.11, and its Beta score is 2.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 170.04.

In the same vein, TSLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

[Tesla Inc, TSLA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.52% While, its Average True Range was 14.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Tesla Inc (TSLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.39% that was lower than 76.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.