Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) volume hits 12.99 million: A New Opening for Investors

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.42% at $17.53, before settling in for the price of $18.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEVA posted a 52-week range of $12.47-$22.80.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.32% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.15 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.15 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.54.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 62.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s See “Remarks” sold 337,915 shares at the rate of 18.04, making the entire transaction reach 6,097,304 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150,996.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.14% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.64.

In the same vein, TEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.61% that was lower than 51.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.