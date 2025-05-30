The key reasons why Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) is -41.18% away from 52-week high?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.11% at $3.50, before settling in for the price of $3.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOUS posted a 52-week range of $2.71-$5.95.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.68%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $391.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.01.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.54%, in contrast to 92.08% institutional ownership.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.01% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.54.

In the same vein, HOUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.92 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.54% that was higher than 67.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.