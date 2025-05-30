The key reasons why APA Corporation (APA) is -48.10% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.93% to $17.34, before settling in for the price of $17.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APA posted a 52-week range of $13.58-$33.41.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $361.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $353.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.11.

APA Corporation (APA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. APA Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.05%, in contrast to 91.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 18.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,368,615 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,285. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’24, Company’s Director bought 4,391 for 22.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,027. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,436 in total.

APA Corporation (APA) Earnings and Revenue Records

APA Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.38% and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in the upcoming year.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for APA Corporation (APA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.27, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.32.

In the same vein, APA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of APA Corporation (APA)

Going through the that latest performance of [APA Corporation, APA]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.17 million was inferior to the volume of 8.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of APA Corporation (APA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.71% that was lower than 66.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.