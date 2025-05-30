The key reasons why DraftKings Inc (DKNG) is -33.59% away from 52-week high?

As on Thursday, DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.66% to $35.60, before settling in for the price of $35.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DKNG posted a 52-week range of $28.69-$53.61.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 73.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 134.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $496.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $477.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.47.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. DraftKings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.72%, in contrast to 83.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,829 shares at the rate of 36.77, making the entire transaction reach 251,102 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 171,268.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

DraftKings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 134.64% and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in the upcoming year.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DraftKings Inc (DKNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 88.10.

In the same vein, DKNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DraftKings Inc, DKNG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.88 million was lower the volume of 10.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of DraftKings Inc (DKNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.15% that was lower than 53.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.