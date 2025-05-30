The key reasons why Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is -42.05% away from 52-week high?

As on Thursday, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) started slowly as it slid -0.09% to $94.87, before settling in for the price of $94.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GKOS posted a 52-week range of $77.10-$163.71.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.34.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Glaukos Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.69%, in contrast to 100.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25 ’25, this organization’s SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 1,520 shares at the rate of 106.84, making the entire transaction reach 162,399 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,431.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.74% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.40.

In the same vein, GKOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Glaukos Corporation, GKOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.92 million was lower the volume of 0.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.03% While, its Average True Range was 3.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.91% that was lower than 67.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.