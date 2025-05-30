The key reasons why Humacyte Inc (HUMA) is -72.22% away from 52-week high?

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) established initial surge of 5.32% at $2.77, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUMA posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$9.97.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $429.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.08.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Humacyte Inc industry. Humacyte Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.94%, in contrast to 39.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 6,493 shares at the rate of 1.54, making the entire transaction reach 9,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,018. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10 ’25, Company’s CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off. bought 20,000 for 1.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,600 in total.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Humacyte Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.68% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Humacyte Inc (HUMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.28. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 826.30.

In the same vein, HUMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Humacyte Inc, HUMA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Humacyte Inc (HUMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.15% that was higher than 122.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.