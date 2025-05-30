The key reasons why Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) is -8.37% away from 52-week high?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.16% to $122.32, before settling in for the price of $123.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLTR posted a 52-week range of $20.64-$133.49.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.14 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $288.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.99.

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Palantir Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.44%, in contrast to 51.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 1,708 shares at the rate of 126.39, making the entire transaction reach 215,881 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,468. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s insider sold 189 for 125.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,807. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,279 in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.24% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year.

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.49. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $534.15, and its Beta score is 2.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 92.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 218.95.

In the same vein, PLTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

[Palantir Technologies Inc, PLTR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.58% While, its Average True Range was 5.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.92% that was lower than 86.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.