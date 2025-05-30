The key reasons why Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) is -35.68% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.50% to $148.34, before settling in for the price of $147.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $120.80-$230.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $162.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $146.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $160.28.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Qualcomm, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 81.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 412,500 shares at the rate of 16.00, making the entire transaction reach 6,600,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s SVP, Finance and CAO sold 786 for 153.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,808. This particular insider is now the holder of 736 in total.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.46% and is forecasted to reach 12.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.08. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.11, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.91.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.82, a figure that is expected to reach 2.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Qualcomm, Inc, QCOM]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.27 million was inferior to the volume of 8.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.71% While, its Average True Range was 3.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.05% that was lower than 46.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.