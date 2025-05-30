Traeger Inc (COOK) last month volatility was 5.09%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 7.41% at $1.45, before settling in for the price of $1.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COOK posted a 52-week range of $1.28-$3.97.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.94%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $196.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5080, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5472.

Traeger Inc (COOK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry. Traeger Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.95%, in contrast to 34.15% institutional ownership.

Traeger Inc (COOK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Traeger Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Traeger Inc (COOK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.20.

In the same vein, COOK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Traeger Inc (COOK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.1061.

Raw Stochastic average of Traeger Inc (COOK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.16% that was higher than 59.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.