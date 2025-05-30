Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 14-day ATR is 1.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.66% to $39.60, before settling in for the price of $39.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TFC posted a 52-week range of $33.56-$49.06.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.98.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Truist Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 75.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 4,966 shares at the rate of 46.20, making the entire transaction reach 229,444 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,246.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Truist Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.92% and is forecasted to reach 4.46 in the upcoming year.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.67, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.60.

In the same vein, TFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Truist Financial Corporation, TFC]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.69 million was inferior to the volume of 9.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.02% that was lower than 37.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.