TSS Inc (TSSI) 14-day ATR is 1.38: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.92% to $12.24, before settling in for the price of $12.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSSI posted a 52-week range of $1.48-$18.26.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 51.99% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 108.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $306.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.91.

TSS Inc (TSSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. TSS Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.69%, in contrast to 19.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.07, making the entire transaction reach 130,675 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 323,000.

TSS Inc (TSSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TSS Inc (TSSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.48, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.72.

In the same vein, TSSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35.

Technical Analysis of TSS Inc (TSSI)

[TSS Inc, TSSI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.50.

Raw Stochastic average of TSS Inc (TSSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 256.37% that was higher than 143.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.