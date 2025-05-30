Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.50

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.56% at $2.60, before settling in for the price of $2.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUYA posted a 52-week range of $1.28-$4.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.44% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $530.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $457.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.17.

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Tuya Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.83%, in contrast to 12.01% institutional ownership.

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.54% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $78.79, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.43.

In the same vein, TUYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.67% that was lower than 98.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.