UiPath Inc (PATH) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.04

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) open the trading on Thursday, remained unchanged to $12.94, before settling in for the price of $12.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PATH posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$18.62.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 35.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $471.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $403.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.63.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. UiPath Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.63%, in contrast to 58.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Chairman sold 45,000 shares at the rate of 13.18, making the entire transaction reach 592,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,453,376. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s CEO and Chairman sold 45,000 for 13.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 590,508. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,498,376 in total.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Earnings and Revenue Records

UiPath Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.69% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UiPath Inc (PATH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.82. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.64.

In the same vein, PATH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UiPath Inc (PATH)

[UiPath Inc, PATH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of UiPath Inc (PATH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.38% that was lower than 55.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.