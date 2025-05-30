Ur-Energy Inc (URG) last month performance of 12.00% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) started slowly as it slid -7.05% to $0.84, before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URG posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$1.84.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18576.55% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $364.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $353.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $308.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7288, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0321.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Ur-Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.97%, in contrast to 74.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’24, this organization’s VP REGULATORY AFFAIRS sold 483 shares at the rate of 1.17, making the entire transaction reach 566 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26 ’24, Company’s Director sold 193,574 for 1.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 236,257. This particular insider is now the holder of 327,737 in total.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ur-Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.35% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc (URG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.14.

In the same vein, URG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc, URG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.25 million was better the volume of 4.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0696.

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc (URG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.48% that was higher than 83.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.