Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) EPS growth this year is -100.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.85% at $2.25, before settling in for the price of $2.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UROY posted a 52-week range of $1.43-$3.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 50.89% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $300.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.23.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Uranium Royalty Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.76%, in contrast to 19.87% institutional ownership.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $274.39, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.69.

In the same vein, UROY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.35% that was higher than 68.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.