Vestis Corp (VSTS) EPS is poised to hit 0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.65% to $6.20, before settling in for the price of $6.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSTS posted a 52-week range of $5.20-$17.83.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $817.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.84.

Vestis Corp (VSTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. Vestis Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.09%, in contrast to 102.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 377,277 shares at the rate of 5.89, making the entire transaction reach 2,222,162 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,380,501. Preceding that transaction, on May 28 ’25, Company’s Director bought 314,390 for 6.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,895,772. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,803,899 in total.

Vestis Corp (VSTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vestis Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.26% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vestis Corp (VSTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.95.

In the same vein, VSTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vestis Corp (VSTS)

[Vestis Corp, VSTS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Vestis Corp (VSTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.97% that was lower than 93.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.