Viasat, Inc (VSAT) 14-day ATR is 0.69: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.32% to $9.27, before settling in for the price of $9.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSAT posted a 52-week range of $6.69-$26.70.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.74% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -320.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.55.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Viasat, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.10%, in contrast to 95.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10 ’25, this organization’s sold 3,750,000 shares at the rate of 9.00, making the entire transaction reach 33,750,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,795,334. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10 ’25, Company’s sold 3,750,000 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,750,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,795,334 in total.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Viasat, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in the upcoming year.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viasat, Inc (VSAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.55. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27.

In the same vein, VSAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viasat, Inc (VSAT)

[Viasat, Inc, VSAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Viasat, Inc (VSAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.83% that was lower than 99.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.