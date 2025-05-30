Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) is 25.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -5.74% at $1.15, before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VGZ posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$1.30.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -155.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9162, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7073.

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Vista Gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.85%, in contrast to 25.00% institutional ownership.

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vista Gold Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -155.56% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vista Gold Corp (VGZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.01. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.17, and its Beta score is 1.11.

In the same vein, VGZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vista Gold Corp (VGZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.0795.

Raw Stochastic average of Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.68% that was higher than 68.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.