Vistra Corp (VST) recent quarterly performance of 22.86% is not showing the real picture

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.62% at $159.73, before settling in for the price of $162.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VST posted a 52-week range of $66.50-$199.84.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $340.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $131.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $131.96.

Vistra Corp (VST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers Industry. Vistra Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.92%, in contrast to 80.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 45,000 shares at the rate of 160.00, making the entire transaction reach 7,200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,154. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 35,000 for 161.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,650,225. This particular insider is now the holder of 88,073 in total.

Vistra Corp (VST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vistra Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.99% and is forecasted to reach 8.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vistra Corp (VST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.05, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.80.

In the same vein, VST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vistra Corp (VST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.53 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.27% While, its Average True Range was 6.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Vistra Corp (VST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.48% that was lower than 92.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.