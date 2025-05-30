Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) volume hits 44.03 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.20% to $10.04, before settling in for the price of $10.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBD posted a 52-week range of $6.64-$12.70.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 40.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.23 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.27.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.88%, in contrast to 68.71% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s Director bought 17,346 for 11.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 197,918. This particular insider is now the holder of 159,932 in total.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.14% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.72.

In the same vein, WBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, WBD]. Its last 5-days volume of 37.13 million was inferior to the volume of 37.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.14% that was lower than 63.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.