Western Union Company (WU) Moves -0.53% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) flaunted slowness of -0.53% at $9.32, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $9.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $9.00-$13.11.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -4.25% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $332.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $327.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.82.

Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Western Union Company industry. Western Union Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 97.52% institutional ownership.

Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.94% and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Union Company (WU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.46, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.15.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Union Company (WU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Western Union Company, WU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.30% that was lower than 34.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.