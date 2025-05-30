Williams Cos Inc (WMB) is 2.87% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.58% to $60.27, before settling in for the price of $60.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMB posted a 52-week range of $40.06-$61.67.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.84% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.21 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.23.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Williams Cos Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 88.17% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 01 ’25, Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 2,000 for 58.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 116,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 319,645 in total.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Williams Cos Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.33% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Williams Cos Inc (WMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.36. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.33, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.30.

In the same vein, WMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Williams Cos Inc (WMB)

[Williams Cos Inc, WMB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Williams Cos Inc (WMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.27% that was lower than 32.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.