Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.99: Right on the Precipice

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.08% at $4.90, before settling in for the price of $4.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XRX posted a 52-week range of $3.44-$14.81.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $616.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.99.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Xerox Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.22%, in contrast to 94.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s President and COO bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 4.38, making the entire transaction reach 109,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 259,775. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s CEO bought 22,300 for 4.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,904. This particular insider is now the holder of 382,442 in total.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Xerox Holdings Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.71% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year.

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.38.

In the same vein, XRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.79% that was higher than 68.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.