Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) volume hits 0.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) set off with pace as it heaved 3.40% to $31.31, before settling in for the price of $30.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZLAB posted a 52-week range of $16.01-$39.77.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 118.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.87.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Zai Lab Limited ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.31%, in contrast to 50.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Chairperson & CEO sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 28.57, making the entire transaction reach 1,428,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 479,851. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s Chairperson & CEO sold 46,389 for 28.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,302,857. This particular insider is now the holder of 479,851 in total.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Zai Lab Limited ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.55% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.09. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.22.

In the same vein, ZLAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Zai Lab Limited ADR, ZLAB]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million was inferior to the volume of 1.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.97% that was lower than 69.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.