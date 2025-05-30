Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) last month performance of 17.05% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.00% to $17.23, before settling in for the price of $17.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIM posted a 52-week range of $11.03-$29.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 42.24% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -86.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.26.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.07%, in contrast to 48.41% institutional ownership.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -86.23% and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in the upcoming year.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.88, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.59.

In the same vein, ZIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.53, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, ZIM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.54 million was lower the volume of 6.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.13% that was lower than 76.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.