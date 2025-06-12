A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) as it 5-day change was 10.79%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) established initial surge of 0.49% at $14.38, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $14.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AESI posted a 52-week range of $11.76-$26.86.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 75.32% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.29.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Atlas Energy Solutions Inc industry. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.76%, in contrast to 71.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 13.27, making the entire transaction reach 92,862 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 9,635 for 13.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,886. This particular insider is now the holder of 572,397 in total.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.79, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53.

In the same vein, AESI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, AESI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.19% that was lower than 60.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.